Jharkhand: Ranchi Mayor reviews Chhath Puja preparations in city

Ranchi Mayor Asha Lakra and MLA CP Singh on Monday reviewed the preparedness for Chhatha Puja in the city.

Speaking to ANI, Lakra said, "The municipal corporation is making arrangements for proper lighting, setting up changing rooms, putting up barricades in ponds and reservoirs for safety. The municipal corporation is also done with the cleaning of ghats."

"All the ghats are clean now. I have visited a ghat on Sunday also, it was cleaned. However, it's not the duty of the Municipal Corporation only, we should also take care of the cleanliness of ghats. I appeal to people to keep the ghats clean so that Chhath can be celebrated with safety," MLA CP Singh said.

Chhath Puja is dedicated to the Sun God and is mainly observed by the people from Bihar, Jharkhand and bordering areas in Uttar Pradesh.

As per the Hindu tradition, devotees worship the Sun God and his wife Usha to express gratitude and seek their blessings. Devotees gather and take a holy dip in rivers, ponds, and other water bodies during the four-day festivities.

This year, the festival has begun from November 8 with the 'Nahai Khai' ritual and will conclude on November 11 with devotees performing 'Usha Arghya' (prayers to the rising sun). The main celebration is on November 10 when devotees will offer 'argha' to Sun God.

( With inputs from ANI )

