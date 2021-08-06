Jharkhand reports 28 new COVID-19 cases
By ANI | Published: August 6, 2021 06:10 AM2021-08-06T06:10:03+5:302021-08-06T06:20:02+5:30
Jharkhand has reported 28 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the active caseload of the state to 223.
As per the bulletin, no COVID-19 deaths were reported in Jharkhand.
The state has also reported of 98.45 per cent recovery rate and the cumulative discharges, including 28 from Thursday, are 341924.
A total of 1,18,68,563 samples were tested in Jharkhand, including 54,894 on Thursday.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor