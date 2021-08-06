Jharkhand reports 28 new COVID-19 cases

Jharkhand has reported 28 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the active caseload of the state to 223.

As per the bulletin, no COVID-19 deaths were reported in Jharkhand.

The state has also reported of 98.45 per cent recovery rate and the cumulative discharges, including 28 from Thursday, are 341924.

A total of 1,18,68,563 samples were tested in Jharkhand, including 54,894 on Thursday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor