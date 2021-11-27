Jharkhand resident duped of Rs 83K on pretext of job, 1 held in Gurugram

Gurugram, Nov 27 A Jharkhand resident was allegedly duped of Rs 83,000 on the pretext of providing a job by a man impersonating as an IAS officer in Gurugram, police said on Saturday.

In his complaint, victim Vikesh Kumar said he had come in contact with accused Roshan Pandey in January through his friend Prem Prashad, who resided in Jharsa village of Gurugram.

Kumar said the accused told him that he is an IAS officer and can help him to get a job in the Army and DRDO.

"Pandey used to visit my rented house and I transferred Rs 24,800 on January 18, Rs 4,800 on February 24, Rs 49,300 on July 15 and Rs 4,800 on July 22, for getting the job," the victim told the police.

Kumar said Pandey had promised that he will help him and his brother-in-law to get jobs in the Army and DRDO.

The accused used a fake IAS identity card and letters from the Ministry of Home Affairs on his WhatsApp profile pic to lure people.

"A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered and the accused is in police custody," Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police said.

