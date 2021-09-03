Jilted lover shoots girl dead in MP, police demolishes house of accused

In a shocking incident, a jilted lover murdered a woman in Sagar town, Madhya Pradesh. The acused jilted lover shot and killed the girl. Police reached the accused's house within an hour after the incident. After that, a bulldozer was razed on the accused's house and it was demolished. Police have said that this is an attempt to send a strong message to the criminals.

A young woman was shot dead in Motinagar Thane area in broad daylight.The administration then bulldozed the accused's 15-square-foot home and demolished it.

Criminals should learn a lesson from this, police said. On Thursday afternoon, on Pagara Road in Shastri Ward, accused Rohit Rajput stopped Poonam Kesarwani in the street and shot her dead. The accused dropped his pistol on the spot and fled. Upon receiving the information, a large police force including IG Anil Sharma and SP Atul Singh rushed to the spot.

Meanwhile, Rohit had also gone to the girl's house 4 months ago and tried to attack her. At that time, after Poonam's complaint, the police had filed a case and sent the accused to jail. However, he was released after bail was granted by the court. Then, in a few days later he killed the girl on Thursday. Therefore, the administration has taken action to demolish Rohit's house.