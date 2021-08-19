J&K: Terrorists gun down Apni Party zonal president Ghulam Hassan Lone

Terrorists on Thursday killed Jammu and Kashmir political leader Ghulam Hassan Lone in cold blood at his residence at Devsar in Kulgam district of south Kashmir.The gunmen fired at the Apni Party zonal president in the evening, and he was immediately rushed to the hospital. However, Lone was reportedly declared brought dead by the hospital.A police officer confirmed to local media that a case has been registered.

Lone had joined Apni Party four months back after resigning from Mehbooba Mufti’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).The incident comes just two days after terrorists targeted a Bharatiya Janata Party leader in the Valley. Javeed Ahmad Dar, BJP’s constituency president of Homshalibugh, was also attacked in Kulgam. Terrorists fired at Dar near his residence in Brazloo Jageer area of south Kashmir on Tuesday around 4:30 pm.Dar died on the spot due to the bullet injuries and was declared brought dead by doctors at the nearest hospital.

