JOB Alert: Good news! Recruitment for 115 posts in Central Bank

There is good news for job seekers now. There is a golden opportunity for those who want to do banking. The Central Bank of India is recruiting for the post of Specialist Officer. Candidates holding graduate degree, Law Graduates, MBA, Engineering Graduates, Chartered Accountants, PhD holders will get job opportunities under this recruitment. Vacancy 2021 notification has been announced by the Central Bank. Applications have been invited to fill this positions.

Vacancies:

Economist - 01

Income Tax Officer - 01

Information Technology (Scale 5) - 01

Data Scientist - 01

Credit Officer - 10

Data Engineer - 11

IT Security Analyst - 01

IT SOC Analyst - 02

Risk Manager (Scale 3) - 05

Technical Officer (Credit) - 05

Financial Analyst - 20

Information Technology (Scale 2) - 15

Law Officer - 20

Risk Manager (Scale 2) - 10

Security (Scale 2) - 03

Security (Scale 1) - 09

Total number of posts - 115

Eligible candidates for these posts will be selected on the basis of online written test and personal interview. A total of 100 marks written test will be taken for this. The exam will be of one hour duration.

Important dates

Last date to apply online - 17 December 2021

Call letter download for written exam - from 11 January 2022

Date of Written Examination (Temporary) - 22 January 2022

Eligibility

The Central Bank will be filling up vacancies for posts in various departments. Educational qualifications and age limits are different for each department and scale. Detailed information in this regard is given in the notification.

Salary

Scale 1 - 36 thousand to 63840 rupees per month

Scale 2 - Rs.48170 to Rs.69810 per month

Scale 3 - Rs 63480 to Rs 78230 per month

Scale 4 - Rs 76,010 to Rs 89,890 per month

Scale 5 - Rs. 89,890 to Rs. 1,00,350 per month

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the Central Bank of India's website, Centralbankofindia.co.in. Apart from this, applications will not be accepted in any other way. To apply, candidates in SC and ST categories will have to pay a fee of Rs 175 and for all other categories Rs 850. In addition to these charges, 18 per cent GST will have to be paid separately. A Hindi website has reported about this.