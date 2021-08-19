JOB Alert: Great opportunity for job dreamers; Job Opportunity in BOI for 21 posts

There is now a great opportunity for young people who dream of becoming a banker. Bank of India has issued notification for recruitment of Assistant Staff. A total of 21 posts will be filled as per the notification. Interested candidates can apply till 31st August 2021.

Candidates will be selected from Mainpuri, Kannauj and Farrukhabad under this vacancy issued by Bank of India (BOI). The application process for this vacancy has started from 16th August. The deadline to apply is August 31, 2021. Applications will not be accepted after the deadline. To know more about eligibility and salary, visit the official website of Bank of India bankofindia.co.in.

Eligibility - Candidates applying for the post must have a degree in BSW / BA / B.Com. In addition, they should also posses computer knowledge.

Age Limit: The age of the candidate should be minimum 18 years and maximum 45 years.

Selection of candidates - Candidates will be selected for the posts of support staff on the basis of written examination, personal interview and presentation. - The written test will be done where you will be asked questions related to general knowledge and computer skills. Candidates will also be asked other questions including leadership, communication skills, problem solving.

How to apply ?