Johnson and Johnson gets emergency use approval for its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine

Government of India on Saturday gave approval for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine Jansse .

"India expands its vaccine basket!Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine is given approval for Emergency Use in India. Now India has 5 EUA vaccines. This will further boost our nation's collective fight against #COVID19, tweeted Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

A statement issued by the company on Thursday read, "On 5th August 2021 Johnson and Johnson Pvt. Ltd applied for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to the Government of India."

The pharma company's statement read, "The EUA submission is based on topline efficacy and safety data from the Phase 3 clinical trial ENSEMBLE, which demonstrated our single-shot vaccine was 85 per cent effective in preventing severe disease across all regions studied, and showed protection against COVID-19 related hospitalization and death, beginning 28 days after vaccination."

"We look forward to concluding our discussions with the Government of India to accelerate the availability of our COVID-19 vaccine to help end the pandemic," it added.



