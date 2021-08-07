Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use approval in India

US pharma giant Johnson and Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine Janssen has received approval for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in India, informed Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday.

"India expands its vaccine basket! Johnson and Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine is given approval for Emergency Use in India. Now India has 5 EUA vaccines. This will further boost our nation's collective fight against COVID-19," tweeted the Minister.

Johnson and Johnson on Friday informed it has applied for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine Janssen to the Government of India.

The pharma company had stated that it is an important milestone that paves the way to bringing the single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to the people of India, and the rest of the world, through a collaboration with Biological E. Limited.

The pharma company's statement read, "The EUA submission is based on topline efficacy and safety data from the Phase 3 clinical trial ENSEMBLE, which demonstrated our single-shot vaccine was 85 per cent effective in preventing severe disease across all regions studied, and showed protection against COVID-19 related hospitalization and death, beginning 28 days after vaccination."

India crossed a significant milestone of administering 50 crore vaccine doses under a nationwide vaccination drive.

With 49,55,138 vaccinations in the last 24 hours, India has so far administered a total of 50,10,09,609 doses.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor