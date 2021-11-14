Journalist killed in Bihar, protest erupts in Madhubani

A local journalist and an RTI activist, who was allegedly kidnapped, was killed in Bihar's Benipatti, said the police on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Avinash Jha

Family members of the deceased journalist and villagers are protesting against the killing and demanding justice.

Vikas, a villager alleged that Jha's death is "clearly due to medical mafias".

"His work led to the closure of several fake medical gangs and imposition of huge fines on hospitals. He had uploaded a list of 10 hospitals to be probed," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

