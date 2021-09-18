JP Nadda to inaugurate BJP's 2-day SC wings programme at Varanasi today

The national executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Scheduled Caste wings is planned to be held for two days starting from Saturday in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi.

The programme will be inaugurated by BJP president JP Nadda through a virtual medium at 5 pm and will be concluded on September 19 by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Varanasi.

Speaking to ANI, BJP General Secretary Dushyant Gautam, who is going to be a part of the meeting, informed that there will be a discussion regarding how to impact the SC people and increase the vote bank of the party that will help in the upcoming elections in five states.

"We will go to these people and give information about the schemes launched by the government for their welfare. At the same time, we will put the problems faced by them on the party table," he stated.

Gautam added that this review meeting is held every three months and the achievements of the government in terms of benefitting SC people will be discussed in the meeting.

He further said the party will discuss the strategy for the upcoming election in five states and the guidelines will be given for the same in the meeting.

"In my speech this morning, I will throw light on what the government has done for the SC people and the upliftment of women. All the schemes that have been launched by the government for the downtrodden classes will be highlighted," he added.

According to the information given by MP Vinod Sarkar who will be a part of the programme, as many as 150 people are expected to be present in the meeting, which includes BJP General Secretary CT Ravi, party's SC wing president Lal Singh Arya, minister Virendra Singh, 70 state executive general secretaries, national secretary presidents of the states' SC wing and other MPs and ministers.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor