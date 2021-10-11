JP Narayan, Nanaji Deshmukh played significant roles in post-independence India: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to Bharat Ratna Jai Prakash Narayan and Nanaji Deshmukh on their birth anniversaries and said these two great personalities have played a huge role in giving direction to post-independence India.

While addressing the launch of the Indian Space Association (ISpA), PM Modi said, "Today is also the birth anniversary of two great sons of the country, Bharat Ratna Jai Prakash Narayan Ji and Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh. These two great personalities have played a huge role in giving direction to post-independence India."

The Prime Minister further said that their philosophy of life inspires us even today.

"Even today, their lives are an inspiration of how major changes are brought in the country with taking everyone along and with everyone's effort. I bow to Jai Prakash Narayan ji and Nanaji Deshmukh ji, pay my tributes," said PM.

PM Modi also said that the IN-SPACe will help boost the private space sector and work as a single-window independent agency for all space-related programmes.

"To facilitate private sector's participation, the government has also formed IN-SPACe. It will work as a single-window independent agency for all space-related programmes. This will further speed up projects of the private sector," he added.

The ISpA is the premier industry association of space and satellite companies, which aspires to be the collective voice of the Indian space industry.

It will undertake policy advocacy and engage with all stakeholders in the Indian space domain, including the government and its agencies.

Echoing the Prime Minister's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, ISpA will help in making India self-reliant, technologically advanced and a leading player in the space arena, read the release.

ISpA is represented by leading homegrown and global corporations with advanced capabilities in space and satellite technologies.

Its founding members include Larson & Toubro, Nelco (Tata Group), OneWeb, Bharti Airtel, Mapmyindia, Walchandnagar Industries and Ananth Technology Limited. Other core members include Godrej, Hughes India, Azista-BST Aerospace Private Limited, BEL, Centum Electronics and Maxar India.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor