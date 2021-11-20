Just 5 days after marriage, man consumes poison, dies

A shocking incident has come to light in a village in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. A 23-year-old newlywed has committed suicide by taking poison just five days after his marriage. Giving information in this regard, the police said that the incident took place on Friday in a village within the limits of Babri police station. Police have sent the body for postmortem and are investigating the matter.

According to police, the deceased young Prayas (age 23) was married to a girl named Komal on November 14 and five days later on Friday he committed suicide by taking poisonous drug in Chunsa village in Shamli district. Seema, the sister of the deceased, has lodged a complaint with the police alleging that her brother Prayas committed suicide after being harassed by her sister-in-law Komal and sister-in-law Nitin Kumar. Police said an investigation is underway.