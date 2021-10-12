Justice Satish Chandra Sharma sworn in as Telangana High Court Chief Justice
Justice Satish Chandra Sharma was sworn as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court on Monday.
Governor Tamilisai Saoundararajan administered the oath of office to him at a function held at the Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao attended the swearing-in ceremony of Justice Satish Chandra Sharma.
