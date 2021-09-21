Jyotiraditya Scindia interacts with Uttarakhand CM, LGs of Ladakh, A&N

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday virtually interacted with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for strengthening of the aviation infrastructure in the state.

The minister also interacted with Andaman and Nicobar Islands Lieutenant Governor Admiral DK Joshi and Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur, read the release by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

During the meeting with Dhami, the minister discussed the aspects of the rapid growth of the civil aviation ecosystem in Uttarakhand. He discussed the reduction of value-added tax (VAT) applicable by the state on Air Turbine Fuel (ATF) to 1 per cent from 20 per cent. Upgradation of 8 UDAN heliports in the state and the start of construction work on five new heliports by the end of this financial year. The new terminal at Dehradun will be inaugurated on October 7, stated the release.

During the meeting with DK Joshi, the minister mentioned that they are determined to make all efforts for tourism development in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The construction work of the new Integrated Terminal at Port Blair will be completed by mid-2022.

The minister held a detailed discussion on the construction of airports in Ladakh along with air connectivity in meeting with RK Mathur.

Scindia assured that the cooperation between the Ladakh administration and the Ministry of Civil Aviation will bring new opportunities for economic growth through better air connectivity to the entire Ladakh region.

The issue of reduction of VAT levied by the UT on Air Turbine Fuel (ATF). A team of experts from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will be sent to investigate the technical issues related to the Kargil airport. For the construction of four new heliports, a feasibility study has been done by Pawan Hans, whose report will be given to the Ladakh administration by October 1, stated the release.

( With inputs from ANI )

