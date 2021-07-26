K Sudhakar terms Yediyurappa's decision to quit as K'taka CM 'surprising'

Karnataka Health and Education Minister K Sudhakar termed the announcement of BS Yediyurappa stepping down as the state chief minister as 'surprising, stating that the latter had told him that he may receive a favourable decision from the high command by July 26.

Sudhakar further added that Yediyurappa is only quitting the chief minister's post and not active politics.

"It was a surprise for me. He told me that he may receive a favourable decision from the high command by July 26. But we all have to abide by the norms of the party. He is only quitting CM post, not active politics," Sudhakar told while speaking to media persons here.

Ending months of speculation, Yediyurappa on Monday announced his decision of stepping down from the position. His announcement came at a special event organised to present the government's report card on the occasion of the completion of two years of the BJP-led state government in the current term, at Vidhana Soudha."I have decided to resign. I will meet the Governor after lunch," said Yediyurappa today.Meanwhile, the names of several leaders have been doing the rounds for the key post.The Panchamasali Lingayat community has been demanding the chief ministerial post for several months. BJP leaders from the community including Basangouda Ramangouda Patil Yatnal, Arvind Bellad and Murugesh Nirani are believed to be the front runners in the race. Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai's name is also being mentioned.Former union minister DV Sadananda Gowda and BJP general secretary CT Ravi could also be the next chief minister if the party high command gives priority to the Gowda community. Also, R Ashok and CN Ashwathnarayan are the other popular figures from the community.Several conventions and meetings are being held in Bengaluru and other places of Karnataka in different mutts to ensure Yediyurappa stays as the chief minister.On Sunday, seers of different Lingayat mutts held a convention in Bengaluru's Palace Grounds and extended their support to Yediyurappa.However, Yediyurappa had made it clear that the final decision will be taken by the BJP high command.

( With inputs from ANI )

