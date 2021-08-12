Kabaddi Premier League held in Srinagar to promote game in J-K

Kabaddi Premier League-2021 phase 2 is being held at an indoor stadium in Srinagar in an effort to promote the game in the Kashmir valley.

The Jammu and Kashmir Amateur Kabaddi association in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Sports Association organized this league-2021.

Kabaddi was not so popular in Kashmir valley but the Kabaddi pro attracted youths towards this game and teams from all over the region took part in the tournament.

The winning team will get a chance to participate in nationals.

In the first phase of the premier league, the matches were on the district level and now in the second phase, the best teams from districts are playing.

This league serves as a platform for youth. The players also get good exposure to meet other district teams and share experiences with them and get some tips from the other players that help them to give the best performance in this game.

Speaking to ANI, Mohammad Syed Baba, Co-Organizer of the tournament said that in the second phase four best teams will be selected for the third phase of the game.

"This is the second phase of Kabaddi premier league-2021. In the first phase, the matches were on the district level and from each district, one team was selected for the second phase. The four best teams from Srinagar will be selected for the third phase," said Mohammad Syed Baba.

He said that a total of ten matches will be played in Srinagar and then in the third phase four teams from Jammu will play a match with the four teams of Srinagar.

Jahangir Dar, a player who participated in the game said the league is boosting their game and proving a platform to play further on a national and international level.

We were practicing for the last two months for this league. This game is boosing our game and confidence. This is also proving a platform to play further on a national and international level," he said.

Another player, Atisham Ashraf, who qualified for the third phase said this has benefitted a lot and we are learning different-different from the players

Faizan Shafi, another player said that he will play the final match tomorrow for the qualification in the third phase.

"The players get promotion and exposure from this league. We are playing after a long time. This is a huge platform for us to go further to junior national and senior national," said Shafi.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor