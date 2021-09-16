Kadapa Police helps woman in Delhi via Disha App

Kadapa Police on Wednesday informed that it had helped a woman in distress at Delhi where she went to appear for an exam and contacted police via Disha app.

A woman, V Subhashini from Porumamilla town of Kadapa district went to Delhi on September 11 to write the TGT exam in DSSSB. Suddenly, she started feeling unsafe while travelling in an auto. So, she contacted Kadapa Police with the help of Disha App, police informed.

Police said, "After receiving her message, we quickly responded to her and contacted railway police and an NGO in Delhi. We took care of her safety till she reached home on September 13."

Further, the Kadapa district Superintendent of Police appealed to all the women in the state to take advantage of the Disha SOS app.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the Disha App on February 8 to help the woman in distress.

So far, a total of 53,75,075 women have downloaded the Disha app in the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

