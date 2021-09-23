Kalka-Shimla train derails, passengers safe

A passenger train from Kalka to Shimla derailed near Barog railway station on Thursday morning, informed railway officials.

"The train derailed at Barog railway station at 7.45 am due to heavy rain and landslides in the area and as some stones slid down to the track," said Amar Singh Thakur, Chief Commercial Inspector, Kalka-Shimla Railway.

The official further said that there were nine passengers on the train and all of them are safe.

"On the direction of Divisional Railway Authorities, we hired vehicles and transported them safely to their destination to Shimla by road," Thakur added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor