Kalyan Singh's demise great loss for country: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra

Condoling the demise of former Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh, Rajasthan's present Governor Kalraj Mishra termed his death "a great loss for the nation".

"I got an opportunity to work with Kalyan Singh for some time. His demise is a great loss for India, especially for BJP. He always stood by his decision. I express my condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace," said Mishra.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also mourned Kalyan Singh's demise and wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of former Governor of Rajasthan and former CM of UP, Sh. Kalyan Singh ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family members. May God give them strength in this difficult time. May the departed soul rest in peace."

Kalyan Singh passed away at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow on Saturday due to sepsis and multi-organ failure. He was 89.

A two-time Chief Minister and a former governor of Rajasthan, Kalyan Singh also held various organisational posts in the BJP, both in the state and the central level.

BJP leaders paid glowing tributes to Kalyan Singh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described him as a statesman, veteran administrator, grassroots level-leader and great human and said he leaves behind an indelible contribution towards the development of Uttar Pradesh.

"Generations to come will remain forever grateful to Kalyan Singh Ji for his contributions towards India's cultural regeneration. He was firmly rooted in Indian values and took pride in our centuries-old traditions," the Prime Minister had said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Kalyan Singh was the hero of Ram Janmabhoomi Andolan.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Kalyan Singh left an indelible impression on the country and society through his work and personality.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor