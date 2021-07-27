Kangana Ranaut granted 'last chance' for exemption from court appearance in defamation case

A Mumbai court on Tuesday granted a last chance to actor Kangana Ranaut from not appearing in front of the court in a defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar.

Kangana filed an exemption application stating that she is out of the country for shooting and cannot appear in front of the court. Javed Akhtar's legal team opposed this plea and sought a warrant against her.

The court rejected Akhtar's request but also warned Kangana.

The court told the lawyer of Kangana that today was the last exemption granted to her.

"If she will not appear in front of the court on the next hearing, the complainant side (Javed Akhtar) will have the right to move a warrant application against her," the court said.

Javed Akhtar had filed a defamation suit against actor Kangana Ranaut. Akhtar, in his suit, cited the interviews given by Ranaut to a TV channel and various statements made by her post the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The matter is now adjourned till September 1. If the actor fails to appear in front of the Mumbai court on September 1 also, as per court directions, Javed Akhtar will be free to move an application seeking a warrant against her.

Akhtar had filed a criminal defamation complaint on November 3 last year against the actor over her reported remarks dragging his name in her feud with Hrithik Roshan.

As per the complaint filed by him, Akhtar has taken objection to certain remarks made by Kangana during an interview on a TV news channel.

( With inputs from ANI )

