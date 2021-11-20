Kangana Ranaut says Indira Gandhi crushed 'Khalistanis' like 'mosquitoes' at cost of her life

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who received Padma Shri Award earlier this month, lauded former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi saying she took decisive action against 'Khalistanis'.

While also claiming that Indira Gandhi caused "suffering" to the nation, Kangana Ranaut said she crushed 'Khalistanis' like mosquitoes at the cost of her life.

Taking to her Instagram story, the actor did not name Indira Gandhi but said she crushed those working to disintegrate the country.

"Khalistani terrorists may be arm twisting the government today.... But let's not forget one woman.... They only woman prime minister ne inn ko apni jooti ke neeche crush kiya tha (the only woman PM who crushed them under her shoes)

"...... No matter how much suffering she caused to this nation... she crushed them like mosquitoes at the cost of her own life.... Lekin desh k tukde nahi hone diye...," she said

"even after decades of her death... aaj bhi uske naam se kampte hain yeh.... Inko vaisa he guru chahiye... (they shiver from her name even today...they need such a guru)," she added.

With reference to her upcoming movie "Emergency" in which she is playing the role of Indira Gandhi, she said, "With the rise of Khalistani movement her rise is more relevant than ever....very soon bringing to you #emergency."

Earlier, in an official statement released by her office, the actor declared that the film 'Emergency' will feature 'Operation Blue Star'. Several leaders paid tributes to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary on November 19.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor