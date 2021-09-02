Kanpur woman with three children stuck in Afghanistan; family seeks govt help to bring them back

The mother of a Kanpur woman says her daughter with her three children are stuck in Afghanistan and has urged the Indian government to help her daughter in getting out of the country.

According to Samirun Nisha, mother of Hina Jurmut, who currently lives in Kanpur, her daughter Hina is trapped 80 kilometres away from Kabul.

"I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to help us bring back my daughter," Samirun Nisha said.

"In 2013, Hina married to Mohammad Ghani alias Noor Mohammad, a citizen of Afghanistan who worked there. After marriage, Mohammad Ghani took my daughter to Afghanistan. On August 28, I received a call from Hina, that she is stuck in Afghanistan. Mohammad Ghani had taken her to Afghanistan and sold her. He himself has come back and settled in Mumbai," she added.

In a statement given by Samirun to Babupurwa police station on Monday, it was alleged that Mohammad Ghani is now calling the family and demanding money.

The situation in Afghanistan has been deteriorating after the Taliban seized control of the war-ravaged country last month.

On August 15, the Afghan government fell soon after President Ashraf Ghani left the country.

The US-led forces also exited the country on August 31 and before that on Sunday, UK Defence Ministry announced that the last aircraft carrying members of the British military had left Kabul airport.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor