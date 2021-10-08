Karnataka: 2 held for assaulting interfaith couples in Mangaluru

Two alleged Bajrang Dal activists were arrested on Thursday for allegedly assaulting interfaith couples at a park in Mangaluru, said the police on Friday.

According to the police, the incident took place on October 6 late at night when four students (two boys and two girls) had come to Kadri Park where they were questioned by a group of alleged Bajrang Dal activists

When they came to know that two boys from the Muslim community had accompanied the girls, they allegedly attacked them, said Shashikumar N, Mangaluru Police Commissioner.

Based on the complaint filed by the two boys, the police arrested the activists - Jayaprakash and Pruthvi - who are daily wagers, said the police.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor