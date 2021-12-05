Karnataka: 29 students test COVID positive at private nursing school in Shivamogga

Twenty-nine students have been found COVID-19 positive at a private nursing school in Karnataka's Shivamogga, informed Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner KB Sivakumar.

He further informed that most of them are asymptomatic.

"We are doing random sampling at many places and found out that few students, who came from different states at a private nursing school, contracted COVID. We have sealed the hostel premises. Around 29 students have turned positive from the institution," Sivakumar said.

To rule any possibility of the infection spreading in the area, the Deputy Commissioner informed that samples of people from the area are being tested.

In a bid to curb the transmission of the infection, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced that any area with three or more COVID-19 cases will be classified as a cluster.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Saturday reported 397 new COVID-19 cases, 277 recoveries and four deaths. There are 7,012 active cases, as per the health department.

Earlier this week, India's first two cases of new COVID-19 variant Omicron were detected in Karnataka. India has so far reported four cases of Omicron infection.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor