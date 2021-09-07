Karnataka: 35,088 cusecs of water discharged from Sonna barrage into Bhima river

About 35,088 cusecs of water was discharged from Sonna barrage into Bhima river at Afzalpur taluka in Kalaburagi on Monday.

Sonna barrage water level was reported at 405.30m at 10 pm on Monday after it released 13,000 cusecs of water into the Bhima river in the Kalaburagi district of Karnataka.

"Gates of Sonna barrage opened to release 13,000 cusecs of water in Bhima river in Kalaburagi, following heavy rainfall in the region," said Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd Executive Engineer Ashok Jhaka on Monday.

Notably, Karnataka has been receiving heavy rainfall from the past week resulting in increased water levels at Sonna barrage built on Bhima river in Afzalpur of Kalaburagi district.

( With inputs from ANI )

