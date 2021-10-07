Karnataka: 7 dead including 2 children in wall collapse in Belagavi

Seven people including two children died in a wall collapse due to heavy rain in Badala Ankalagi village, Belagavi in Karnataka on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner, Hirebaagewadi Police Station, MG Hirematt, said, "Wall collapsed due to heavy rain. One of the deceased is a baby. Post mortem will be done."

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the deceased's families.

( With inputs from ANI )

