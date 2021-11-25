Karnataka ACB sleuths raid govt official's home, recovers over 9 kg gold

Anti Corruption Bureau (Eastern Zone) conducted raids at Joint Director of Gadag Agriculture Department, TS Rudreshappa's houses at and recovered 9.4 kg gold ornaments, 8 acres of agriculture land documents and Rs 15,94,000 cash.

Besides the gold ornaments, cash, land documents, the ACB also recovered 3 kg silver, two cars, three bikes and home appliances worth Rs 20 lakh, said ACB.

"A total of 9 kg and 400 grams of gold ornaments, 3 kg silver, two cars, 3 bikes, 8 acres agriculture land documents, 15, 94,000 rupees cash and 20 lakh worth of home appliances were recovered during a raid," said ACB.

ACB Eastern zone SP Jayaprakash and a team brought Rudreshappa to his houses in Shivamogga city to show the raid details.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor