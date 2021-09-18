Karnataka administered 29 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses on Friday, 1.68 lakh doses yet to update on CoWIN portal: Sudhakar

As many as 29 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Karnataka on Friday and about 1.68 lakh doses are yet to be recorded on Cowin portal, said health and medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar.

He also added that the state accounted for 11 per cent of the total doses administered in the country and achieved a unique feat.

Addressing the press conference, Dr Sudhakar said, "We had decided to celebrate PM Narendra Modiji's birthday in a meaningful manner with an accelerated special vaccination drive. Chief Minister BS Bommai fully supported the initiative and we had set a target to clock 30 lakh jabs. As of 8:30 AM on Saturday 29,50,093 doses have been administered and another 1.68 lakh doses are yet to be recorded in portal which takes the total count to 31 lakh doses. Karnataka accounted for 11 per cent of the total doses administered in the country on Friday."

"By inoculating 62,003 persons for every 10 lakh eligible population Karnataka stands first in the entire country. 14,401 vaccination centres were set up across the state and on average 205 doses were administered in each centre. 14 districts have achieved more than the target and only four districts have achieved 75 per cent of the target," said the minister.

He informed that the state has administered more than 5 crore doses and the last one crore has been achieved in just 20 days. More than 1 crore people are fully vaccinated with both doses, he added.

With over 2.50 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered, India created a world record of the highest number of COVID jabs in a day on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday on Friday.

( With inputs from ANI )

