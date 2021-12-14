Karnataka: Anti-conversion bill being brought to target a particular religion, alleges Siddaramaiah

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka assembly and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Monday said that the anti-conversion law is being brought to target a particular religion.

The 10-day winter session of the Karnataka Assembly session began at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, Belagavi from December 13 and will continue till December 24.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah, said, "There is already a law to stop forceful conversion. Let the government take action in case of any forceful conversion. This law (proposed anti-conversion bill) is being brought to target a particular religion. Congress will oppose it tooth and nail."

However, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that there is no need for anybody to live in fear due to this bill.

"There is a provision in Article 25 of the Constitution, we are bringing it. We are committed to taking all religions into confidence. No need for anybody to live in fear; no problem in practising their religions," he added.

Earlier, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said the proposed Anti-Conversion Law that the state government intends to introduce in the winter session of Assembly is only to prevent religious conversions by inducements. "Proposed law will not affect any religion, their practices and traditions that are guaranteed under the Constitution," said Bommai.

Reacting to statements from opposition leaders about their strong resistance against the proposed bill, Bommai had said, it is obvious to witness pro and anti opinions about many laws.

Earlier in April this year, Gujarat Vidhan Sabha had passed the 'Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act, 2021' with a majority to bring more stringent punishment against forced religious conversions through marriage.

Gujarat had become the third state after Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh to make a law against forced religious conversions.

( With inputs from ANI )

