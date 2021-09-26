Karnataka Assembly may convene in Belagavi this December

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has promised to hold the winter Assembly session at Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi this December.

If the plan of holding a winter Assembly session materialises, then it will be for the first time since 2018 that the state Assembly will be convened at Suvarna Soudha.

The chief minster on Saturday also said that the Directorate of Sugarcane Development and Sugar will start operating from October 3 and the shifting of a few other government offices will happen before one week of the beginning of the winter session.

After reaching Belagavi on Saturday, the CM told the reporters that the government has issued compensation to the people whose houses and crops were damaged in Belagavi district in the 2019-20 flood.

"Former CM BS Yediyurappa had announced compensation amount, ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh, depending upon the severity of the damage caused. As many as 44,205 houses were damaged and the government has disbursed compensation to all those houses. With regard to crop damage, we have disbursed Rs 263 crore to 1.56 farmers," said Bommai.

( With inputs from ANI )

