Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai chairs river, reservoir projects review meet

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai chaired a meeting related to river and reservoir projects with officials at Karnataka Bhawan in New Delhi on Thursday.

"I held a meeting with officials of Intra State water dispute issue related to the distribution of water and other things. I met our advisors Mohan Kataraki and Shyam Diwan, along with AG and officials. Telangana has filed an Intervention Application which is coming to hear, we are also preparing all related grounds and a senior lawyer will appear," said Bommai while talking to the media.

"I have asked for a report within a week, I have asked the AG for the long-pending cases that need to be cleared soon, for that govt will work. I'll meet the Finance minister, Gadkari jee and the health minister. Also, I'll meet Piyush Goel," further said Bommai.

"There are pending issues about the extension of the composition scheme related to GST, which I will press. I will ask for more vaccination and will also meet Gadkari to clear pending issues," added Bommai.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in the national capital.

"Union Agriculture Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar met today in New Delhi. Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje and state Water Resources Minister Govinda Karajola were also present on the occasion," Bommai tweeted in Kannada on Tuesday.

"Tomorrow will meet the finance minister and Nitin Gadkari, I have also asked the time of JP Nadda ji, if he confirms will meet him also," Bommai said further in his tweet.

