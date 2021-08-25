Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai orders probe in Mysuru gang rape case

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday ordered a probe into the alleged gang-raped of a girl student in Mysuru's Lalithadripura layout on August 24.

Speaking to the media, Bommai said that he has directed the Director-General of Police Praveen Sood to initiate steps to nab the culprits.

"The victim is admitted to a hospital. A case has been registered based on the statement of the victim...I have instructed the DGP to take stringent action against the culprit," said Bommai.

According to Mysuru City, Commissioner of Police, Dr Chandragupta, a girl student was allegedly gang-raped at Lalithadripura layout, Mysuru on August 24.

"A girl student was allegedly gang-raped at Lalithadripura layout, Mysuru on 24th August. As per the complaint, 6 men committed the crime and also beat the girl's friend. FIR lodged in Alanahally Police Station. We have formed teams for the investigation of the case," said Chandragupta.

"After the incident happened victim's relatives have given a complaint and FIR has been lodged in this regard. We can't disclose more details as the investigation is going on and in these incidents, all details can't be revealed. An incident has happened and we also formed teams, complaints filed, FIR also Lodged. We can't disclose more details related to this case at this point in time. I also request the media not to disclose the personal identity and other related information," he added further.

Informing about the girls' situation, the District in-charge minister of Mysuru ST Somashekar said, "The girl is receiving medical treatment at a hospital, her condition is stable. On CM's orders, ADGP Pratap Reddy is also in Mysuru for investigation. Two DCPs also put on the case."

( With inputs from ANI )

