Karnataka CM condoles death of former Andhra CM K Rosaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday condoled the death of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Tamil Nadu governor, K Rosaiah.

"In his five-decade-long stint in public life, Rosaiah has served with distinction as a Legislator, Member of Parliament, Minister, and Chief Minister. As the Finance minister, he has created a record by presenting 16 budgets," Bommai said.

Bommai has in his condolence message prayed to the almighty to give the strength to Rosaiah's family members and followers to bear his loss.

Rosaiah, a senior Congress leader, held several key portfolios in the past including Governor of Karnataka and Governor of Tamil Nadu. He passed away in Hyderabad today at the age of 88 after a brief illness.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor