Karnataka CM inaugurates 120 advanced life support ambulances

By ANI | Published: September 12, 2021 06:45 PM2021-09-12T18:45:20+5:302021-09-12T18:55:02+5:30

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday inaugurated 120 advanced life support ambulances which have been added under the Arogya Kavacha-108 (Emergency Medical Services) in Bengaluru.

Karnataka CM inaugurates 120 advanced life support ambulances | Karnataka CM inaugurates 120 advanced life support ambulances

Karnataka CM inaugurates 120 advanced life support ambulances

Next

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday inaugurated 120 advanced life support ambulances which have been added under the Arogya Kavacha-108 (Emergency Medical Services) in Bengaluru.

Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister said, "We are strengthing the health infrastructure at local and taluka levels. With all the facilities and upgrading of centres at Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs), we have decided to add more numbers of ambulances to increase the reach."

The Arogya Kavacha scheme, originally introduced by the previous CM B S Yediyurappa, will be given a further facelift, the state's Health Minister K Sudhakar said.

Sudhakar tweeted, "Our Govt is working to give a facelift to ambulance service through adoption of technologies like GPS, Mob App for timely availability of ambulance & identifying nearest hospital. We will also provide training to drivers/paramedical staff to make the service people-friendly."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Primary health centresPrimary health centresK SudhakarEmergency Medical ServicesBasavaraj BommaiEmergency medical serviceTrauma care hospitalEmergency medical technicalLeben careBasavaraj somappa bommai