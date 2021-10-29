Karnataka CM participates in event held as part of Laksha Kanthagala Geethayana program at Hubli
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday participated in an event held at Kannada Bhavan as part of the 'Laksha Kanthagala Geethayana' program at Karnataka's Hubli.
As part of the Karnataka Rajotsav celebrations, Cultural Affairs Minister Sunil Kumar has organised a one-week long 'Matad Matad Kannada' competition.
"First of its kind program in the history of Karnataka is organised in the leadership of Kannada and cultural affairs minister Sunil Kumar I wish the program should be a great success. I asked him to continue the program for one month," said Bommai.
( With inputs from ANI )
