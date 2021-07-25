Karnataka CM to conduct aerial survey of flood-affected regions in Belagavi

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will conduct an aerial survey of flood-affected regions in Belagavi on Sunday.

"CM BS Yediyurappa will conduct an aerial survey and visit flood-affected places in Belagavi. He has left from Bengaluru to Belagavi," the government officials informed.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has given a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state for the next five days.

Earlier, Karnataka Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Dr K Sudhakar had instructed health officials to take all precautions to prevent the outbreak of any disease in the flood-hit regions of the state.

The minister on July 23 had held meetings with senior health officials at Arogya Soudha and reviewed the preparedness of the Health Department in fighting the floods.The officials were instructed to spray disinfectant in places that are affected by floods.They have also been told to be on high alert in flood-hit regions and educate people about the potential outbreaks of diseases.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor