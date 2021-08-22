Karnataka govt going forward with NEP implementation, says minister Ashwatha Narayana

Karnataka Higher Education Minister C N Ashwatha Narayana on Sunday said that the state government is going forward with regard to the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) in the state, by planning to reach out to every college through Universities.

Addressing the program on NEP virtually, organised by the social media cell of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Narayana said, "Efforts are being made to clear doubts and confusion raised over the policy by stakeholders and people of different walks of the society".

In addition to the administrative measures, the department is also taking steps to create awareness about the policy among the student community, further said Narayana.

He said that faculty and management of educational institutions are being enlightened about the policy by holding interactions, seminars, and workshops.

Speaking further, Narayana explained that universities have been told to set up separate helplines for the purpose and answers for frequently asked questions pertaining to the policy will be spread through media, website, and posted on social media platforms.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor