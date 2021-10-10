Karnataka: Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurates Institute of Gastroenterology Sciences and Organ Transplant in Bengaluru

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday inaugurated the Institute of Gastroenterology Sciences and Organ Transplant in Karnataka's Bengaluru.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and state Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar were also present at the event.

"Inaugurated the Institute of Gastroenterology Sciences and Organ Transplant in Bengaluru along with Karnataka CM @BSBommai ji and the state Health and Medical Education Minister @MLA_Sudhakar ji. Also, addressed the gathering on the occasion," Mandaviya tweeted.

"Congratulated Karnataka CM @BSBommai ji and his team for achieving 83 per cent vaccination coverage, also being highest in the numbers reached and for starting door-to-door vaccination programme. The central government will continue strongly supporting the state in its fight against the pandemic," his tweet further read.

( With inputs from ANI )

