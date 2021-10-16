Karnataka: Rafting resumes at Dandeli after 19 months

After coronavirus hit India, a lockdown was announced and many businesses came to halt. After 19 months of the covid induced lockdown, staterun Jungle Lodge and Resorts Ltd (JLR), last week, resumed river rafting water sport services at GaneshGudi near Dandeli in Bengaluru.



The 11km rafting trip has eight rapids and is quite popular among tourists. In case you are planning to visit the the place then a trip might cost you Rs 1,350 per participant. Rafting started from October 7 and at present the resort has assigned two operators. The tourist footfall has increased since rafting resumed here, said the employees of JLR.

The resumption of the rafting services have increased the hopes of tour operators recovering losses incurred due to lockdowns and restrictions. Dandeli is one of the few tourist spots in south India that offers river rafting, and people from across the country visit the location to indulge in the sport.