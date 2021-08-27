Karnataka reports 1301 new Covid cases in last 24 hours

Karnataka reported 1,301 new Covid cases during the last 24 hours, as per the bulletin released by the state government on Friday.

During the same duration, 1,614 people recovered from the infection while 17 people succumbed to the deadly virus.

As per the release, there are currently 18,970 active cases in the state.

A total of 29,44,764 cases have been reported in the state so far, out of which 28,88,520 people have recovered while 37,248 people have died from the virus.

( With inputs from ANI )

