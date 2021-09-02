Karnataka: Siddaramaiah urges people to support Congress in corporation polls

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday appealed to the people to support the Congress candidates in the polls for the city corporations of Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Kalaburagi city, to be held on Friday.

"Tomorrow election is happening for three corporations Kalburgi, Hubli Dharwad and Belagavi. I couldn't go for campaigning due to medical treatment. I request all the voters to bless the Congress candidates," Siddaramaiah said at a press conference on Thursday.

Targetting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress leader said PM Modi had completed seven years of his term, still, the country is facing a lot of problems.

"In 2014 PM Modi came to power, they mislead the citizens, farmers and youths. They had said if BJP comes to power achhe din will come. Modi had completed seven years of his term. The country is facing a lot of problems," he said further.

Earliar Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivkumar had promised to waive off 50 per cent of property tax if Congress comes to power in Hubli-Dharwad, Belgaum and Kalburgi corporations.

The results of the election will be declared on September 6.

( With inputs from ANI )

