Karnataka: Thousands gather for last rites of mentally challenged beggar
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 18, 2021 09:35 PM2021-11-18T21:35:20+5:302021-11-18T21:35:59+5:30
Thousands of people turned out in Hadagali town of Vijay Nagar district to bid final goodbye to mentally challenged ...
Thousands of people turned out in Hadagali town of Vijay Nagar district to bid final goodbye to mentally challenged beggar who died after suffering serious injuries in a road accident. Huchcha Basya, 45, was hit by a bus on November 12. He was admitted to a hospital but could not survive. The mortal remains were taken for the funeral in a procession and photos and videos had gone viral on social media. Basya would take only Re 1 as alms from every person and return the rest of the money. According to reports, on November 12, Basya was hit by a bus after which he was admitted to a government hospital.
He died three days after he was admitted to the hospital. A local resident said after his death, several organisations, shopkeepers and residents came forward, pooled in money and arranged a procession for the funeral which was attended by close to a thousand people. “The residents of the town had a special bond with Basya and believed he would bring good luck to them. He used to address people as ‘appaji’ (father in Kannada),” a resident from Hoovina Hadagali said. Residents said he was well known in the town not just to residents but also to former Deputy Chief Minister late M P Prakash and former minister Parameshwara Naik.