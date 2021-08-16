Karnataka to reopen schools in districts with below 2 pc TPR from Aug 23

As COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Karnataka, the state government on Monday issued a circular stating that schools can be reopened for Class 9 and 10 from August 23 in districts where the test positivity rate (TPR) is below 2 per cent.

The circular also states that the schools need to maintain social distancing by forming a group of 15-20 students.

According to the circular, which has issued by the technical advisory committee, the classes will commence for half day from August 23 i.e. on weekdays, the classes will run from 10 am to 1.30 pm and on Saturday, it will remain until 12.50 pm.

The school managements (government, aided and un-aided) have been instructed to form a group 15-20 students each for Class 9 and 10 students.

In the June 10 circular, the government had ordered that the districts that have TPR above 2 per cent will function virtually.

On August 6, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the government has decided to commence classes for students of Class 9 to 12 from August 23 in two phases.

( With inputs from ANI )

