Karnataka Youth Congress lodges complaint against Kangana Ranaut, 1 other over controversial remarks

Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee on Tuesday lodged a formal complaint against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and former journalist at the High Grounds police station in the city for their alleged remarks against freedom fighters.

A delegation of youngsters led by KPCC youth president, MS Raksha Ramaiah formally lodged a complaint and demanded that the duo must be tried under various IPC sections in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 for their unsavoury remarks against the freedom fighters.

After formerly lodging a complaint with the police, the KPYCC president told reporters that their remarks against freedom fighters have not only ruined the reputation of freedom fighters who struggled hard to get freedom but also ruined the country's standing too among other countries in the world.

"The Centre is busy in organising grand festivals to celebrate a whole year as Azadi Ki Amrit Mahotsav across the country. In reality, the onslaught on freedom fighters has increased in this year by such personalities," he said.

"The Centre must come clean on this. He should prove that he does not endorse their remarks by initiating legal action against them. If he remains quiet on this, then it would be better on his part to change Clean India initiative's logo, which carries Mahatma Gandhi as its brand ambassador," he said.

The KPYCC president asserted that the duo were projecting themselves as "anti-nationals". They have not only insulted the nation's pride but also humiliated our freedom fighters to a great degree, he said.

"We will be intensifying our struggle across the state if the Central government fails to act on Ranaut and the former journalist immediately for their anti-national remarks," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor