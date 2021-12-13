Kashi is imperishable; it witnessed destruction by Aurangzeb, valour of leaders like Shivaji: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called Kashi "imperishable" and a "class-apart" and said that even though it has witnessed destruction, it has also witnessed the valour of brave warriors.

Addressing the public at the inaugurating ceremony of the Rs 339 crore project Kashi Vishwanath Dham at Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, PM Modi said, "Kashi has always been class-apart. Even though it has witnessed destruction by someone like Aurangzeb, it also witnessed the valour of leaders like Shivaji and Ahilya Bai Holkar."

"Kashi is imperishable. Only one government exists in Kashi, it is the government of those who have damru in their hands," he added.

"If any Salar Masood moves here, then brave warriors like King Suheldev make him feel the power of our unity," he said.

Calling Kashi a "centre of devotion", PM Modi said, "Kashi is the place where Goswami Tulsidas ji wrote Ramcharitmanas, with the inspiration of Lord Shiva. The realization of Lord Buddha happened here. Sages like Kabirdas lived here. Kashi became the centre of devotion."

"From the integrity of King Harishchandra to the knowledge of Vallabhacharya, Ramanand ji. There are many sages and acharyas rooted in this holy land of Kashi," he added.

Before inaugurating the project, in his Lok Sabha constituency, the Prime Minister greeted the labourers involved in the construction of the project with flowers.

PM Modi also offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and planted a Rudraksha tree at the premises of the temple.

( With inputs from ANI )

