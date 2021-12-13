Kashi Vishwanath Dham is testament to India's culture, ancient history: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday termed the Kashi Vishwanath Dham as the testament to India's culture and ancient history and said that visiting the iconic temple would give an experience of both faith and the glory of the past.

Speaking after inaugurating the Rs 339 crore project here, the Prime Minister said, "Vishwanath Dham is a testament of India's culture and ancient history. It is a testament to the fact that how our ancient values are guiding us towards our future."

"When you come here, you will not see only faith. You will also feel the glory of your past here. You will see how pracheenta (ancient) and naventa (modern) come alive together. This whole new complex of Vishwanath Dham is not just a grand building. This is a symbol of the Sanatan culture of our India!" PM Modi said.

"Baba Vishwanath belongs to everyone, Maa Ganga belongs to everyone, and with the completion of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, everyone, including the divyangs, will be able to easily come to the temple," he said.

"Earlier, the temple area here which was only three thousand square feet, has now become about 5 lakh square feet. Now 50 to 75 thousand devotees can come to the temple and temple premises. Today, the spread of the project area stands at a massive 5 lakh square feet, earlier the premises were limited to just 3,000 square feet," he added.

Before inaugurating the project, in his Lok Sabha constituency, the Prime Minister greeted the labourers who were involved in the construction of the project with flowers.

PM Modi offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and planted a Rudraksha tree at the premises of the temple.

( With inputs from ANI )

