Kashi Vishwanath Dham project will add to Kashi's spiritual vibrancy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project, which will be inaugurated on Monday, will add to Kashi's spiritual vibrancy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi from Monday, during which he will inaugurate phase 1 of the newly-constructed Kashi Vishwanath Dham constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crores.

"Tomorrow, 13th December is a landmark day. At a special programme in Kashi, the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham project will be inaugurated. This will add to Kashi's spiritual vibrancy. I would urge you all to join tomorrow's programme," PM Modi said in a tweet.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), it was the vision of the Prime Minister for a long time, to facilitate the pilgrims and devotees of Baba Vishwanath, who had to encounter congested streets and surroundings with poor upkeep, when they practised the age-old custom of taking a dip in the holy river, collecting Gangajal and offering it at the temple.

A total of 23 buildings will be inaugurated in phase 1 of the project.

"They will provide a variety of facilities to the pilgrims visiting Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, including Yatri Suvidha Kendras, Tourist Facilitation Centre, Vedic Kendra, Mumukshu Bhavan, Bhogshala, City Museum, Viewing Gallery, Food Court, among others," it said.

The project involved the purchase and acquisitions of more than 300 properties around Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

( With inputs from ANI )

