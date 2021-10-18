Kashmir Attack: Hand over Kashmir to Biharis, will improve situation in 15 days, says Jitan Ram Manjhi

Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has lashed out at 'target killing' of outsiders by terrorists in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah should give the responsibility of Kashmir to the Bihari people, they will improve the situation in 15 days.

It may be recalled that terrorists who were killed in an army anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir are targeting non-Kashmiris one after the other. Three non-Kashmiri labourers were killed by terrorists in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir are residents of Bihar. The dead laborers living in Bihar were identified as Raja and Joginder. On Saturday, militants shot dead two people in Pulwama and Srinagar. Arvind Kumar, a Bihari living in Srinagar, was targeted. Sagir Ahmed, a resident of Pulwama, was also killed.

Former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi tweeted on the killings and wrote, "Our unarmed Bihari brothers are constantly being killed in Kashmir which has upset the mind. If things are not changing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, Amit Shahji, is requested to leave the responsibility of Kashmir to Biharis.''