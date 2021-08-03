Kashmir police releases list of top 10 terrorists on target

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar released a list of top 10 terrorists that are on target by the Jammu and Kashmir police.

It includes seven old terrorists namely -- Salim Parray, Yousuf Kantroo, Abbas Sheikh, Reyaz Shetergund, Farooq Nali, Zubair Wani and Ashraf Molvi while three new terrorists include Saqib Manzoor, Umer Mustaq Khandey and Wakeel Shah.

